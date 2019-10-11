UFC News: Mackenzie Dern anticipates criticism after UFC Fight Night 161 weigh-ins

Mackenzie Dern

Over and above having seven straight professional wins in her MMA career, Mackenzie Dern has repeatedly made the headlines for something very different and unexpected. She has made quite a name for herself for missing the weight range not once, not twice, but three times.

With her UFC Fight Night 161 Strawweight bout against Amanda Ribas coming up, Dern opens up about what she thinks will happen when she steps on the scale for the fight.

MMA Junkie reported on what she said at the official UFC media day held on Thursday.

Dern talks about hitting the right weight

Despite missing out on three different occasions previously, Dern is positive that this time, she will definitely hit the 115lb mark correctly. She was honest about her current weight instead of being secretive and shared what she saw on the scale that morning.

“I woke up this morning at 117, so one more pound to 116 or two to 115. I’m feeling good. I’ll do a training today. I had a good breakfast and I probably won’t eat too much the rest of the day just to wake up good.”

But even if she meets the necessary weight, Dern thinks it will be both “good and bad”, as she expects criticisms from certain quarters because of her previous misses. But she insists that she did try her best in each of those times as well.

“They’re going to say, ‘See? She isn’t really a professional athlete because when she wants to, she can make weight.’ Every time I didn’t make weight, I can promise I really wish that I did make weight. I was trying my hardest to make the weight, but I messed up somewhere in the camp or I ate too much one day.”

The contest against Ribas would be her third UFC outing and first appearance in the Octagon since giving birth in June. She owes much of her recent success with weight-cut to the pregnancy. But in any case, she says she is ready to face any and all negativity that comes her way.

“Something. In the end it wasn’t coming off. It’s not like I want it more or not, but definitely I think the pregnancy helps me a lot. I think we’ll quiet a lot of people with that, but I know that after they’re are always going to be critics. Like, ‘See? Her striking isn’t good or something.’ So I’m prepared for anything.”

The fight against Amanda Ribas will take place at the Amalie Center in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, October 12.

