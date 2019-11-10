UFC News: Magomed Ankalaev knocks out Dalcha Lungiambula with a brutal kick to the chin

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 10 Nov 2019, 02:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ankalaev with the devastating kick to the face

Tonight's UFC Fight Night 163 event in Moscow, Russia witnessed an absolutely brutal knockout finish from up and coming UFC Light Heavyweight fighter Magomed Ankalaev, as the Dagestani fighter finished off Dalcha Lungiambula via a brutal third-round finish.

Magomed Ankalaev's run in the UFC

At UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov in 2018, Magomed Ankalaev made his promotional debut against Paul Craig and dominated the majority of the fight, as he landed some clean strikes and also had some solid ground control over his opponent in the first two rounds, as well. However, as seen, in the last five seconds of the fight, Ankalaev was caught in a triangle choke and exactly at the 4.59-second mark of round three, the Russian was handed his first professional loss in mixed martial arts.

Hoping to bounce back from his debut loss, Ankalaev defeated Marcin Prachnio via a brutal knockout in order to earn his first win in the UFC and the win also earned the Russian a Performance on the Night award, as well.

In 2019, Ankalaev had already defeated promotion newcomer Klidson Abreu at UFC Fight Night 145 in February of 2019 and was beaming with confidence, heading into tonight's bout against Dalcha Lungiambula.

Magomed Ankalaev finishes off Dalcha Lungiambula in brutal fashion

At tonight's UFC Fight Night 163 event, Magomed Ankalaev finished off Dalcha Lungiambula in what will arguably go down as one of the brutal knockouts in mixed martial arts history, as the Russian fighter finished off his opponent via brutal kick straight to the chin.

See it for yourself:

Having dominated the opening two rounds of the bout via ground-and-pound, Ankalaev launched the devastating kick to the face of Lungiambula before connecting with another punch as the latter's body hit the canvas and Ankalaev earned himself a dominant win via knockout.