UFC News: Marco Polo Reyes vs Kyle Nelson added to UFC Mexico City

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    05 Aug 2019, 19:51 IST

Marco Polo Reyes is returning to the Octagon in Mexico
Marco Polo Reyes is returning to the Octagon in Mexico

What's the story?

With the UFC returning to Mexico this fall, another Mexican fan favorite in Marco Polo Reyes has been added to the UFC Mexico card in a featherweight bout against Kyle Nelson.

In case you didn't know...

In 2015, Marco Polo Reyes joined The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 2 under the team Efrain Escudero. At UFC Fight Night 78, Reyes competed in his first official fight for the UFC when he knocked out Cesar Arzamendia via one-punch knockout in the first round.

In 2018, Reyes received a six-month suspension from USADA after being tested positive for banned substance ostarine. In February of 2019, Reyes made his return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 145 in a losing effort against Damir Hadzovic.

Reyes last competed in the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 3 when he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Drew Dober.

Canadian fighter Kyle Nelson, on the other hand, has suffered two back-to-back stoppage losses against Carlos Diego and in his last outing fell victim to Matt Sayles at UFC Fight Night 151.

The heart of the matter

After the confirmation of Yair Rodriguez for UFC Mexico, another native fan favorite in Marco Polo Reyes has been announced for UFC on ESPN+17 after the promotion officials made the announcement on Sunday (reported by MMA Junkie).

The latest UFC on ESPN+ 17 lineup includes:

  • Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Sergio Pettis vs. Alex Perez
  • Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov
  • Angela Hill vs. Istela Nunes
  • Jose Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin
  • Marion Reneau vs. Irene Aldana
  • Paul Craig vs. Vinicius Moreira
  • Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Marco Polo Reyes

What's next?

UFC on ESPN+17 takes place on the 21st of September at the Mexico City in Arena in Mexico. The card will feature the return of Featherweight sensation Yair Rodriguez.

