UFC News: Ex-UFC fighter Matt Riddle criticises Dana White

Matt Riddle goes on a rant against UFC President and ex-boss Dana White.

by Johny Payne News 26 Feb 2017, 18:55 IST

Matt Riddle and Dana White have had animosity towards each other

In a recent no-holds-barred interview with FloSlam, the former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighter Matt Riddle advertised his ‘All In’ documentary, that promises to cover all aspects of his life including his MMA career as well as his current journey in the world of professional wrestling.

In the interview, Riddle criticised Dana White’s treatment of him during the time that Riddle was employed in the UFC. Riddle also went on to question White’s ethics.

Matt ‘Chipper’ Riddle is best known for his stint in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality show’s 7th Season, alongside fellow MMA veterans such as Matt Brown, Dante Rivera, among others.

His infamous fallout with UFC President Dana White is well-documented and is one of the more cringe-worthy moments in the sport of MMA.

White, on the other hand, went absolutely ballistic back in 2013, after Riddle failed two consecutive drug test in the same year for marijuana. White ended up calling Riddle a loser and labelled him ‘weak-minded’.

Riddle opened up about how White mercilessly disregarded everything ‘Chipper’ had done for the UFC organisation and fired him from his Octagon duties without batting an eye.

In a trailer of his ‘All In’ documentary, Riddle shed light on the fact that in lieu of everything he had done for the company, White could’ve shown some leniency, especially considering the fact that at the time of his firing, he and wife Lisa Riddle were having their third child.

Riddle stated that White had no business ethics and never treated his employees in a decent manner, adding that many people shared his sentiment. He claimed that he could talk trash about Dana all day but that won’t change the fact that White will be a successful man.

Matt Riddle’s All In documentary premiered on February 22nd on FloSlam TV. As of now, Riddle is training for a career in the world of professional wrestling, with the dream of one day taking on Brock Lesnar in the main event of Wrestlemania.

He even recently stated that he’d like to retire the aforementioned UFC Heavyweight champion, Lesnar, from the squared circle.

The Matt Riddle-Dana White circus was and is a black eye for the sport of MMA.

Now that Riddle seems to have moved on in his life, he has no qualms opening up about his days as a UFC employee, working under White’s regime. Nevertheless, Riddle didn’t go out of his way to disrespect White in spite of all the insults that the UFC boss has hurled towards him over the years.

Here’s wishing Riddle the best of luck.

