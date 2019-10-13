UFC News: Max Holloway and Stephen Thompson want to square off for 'The Nicest guy in MMA' title

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway

Max Holloway and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson threw each other a friendly banter and poked fun at the UFC 244 main event bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for the one time only 'BMF' title by teasing the idea of an ‘NMF’ championship fight.

Holloway mimicked Nate Diaz's famous speech from a post fight interview after defeating Michael Johnson via unanimous decision at UFC on FOX 17. Nate called out the "Notorious' Irishman Conor McGregor in typical 'Diaz' fashion, cursing McGregor for taking away everything he had worked for and stating that he would love to take him out next. What followed is now a part of the UFC folklore.

Holloway vs Thompson for the NMF title?

Holloway, the UFC featherweight champion, recently reacted to a report that said 'The Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson would gladly compete for the “Nicest Guy In MMA” belt when he goes up against Vicente Luque in a welterweight clash at UFC 244 in November. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

“Blessed” quoted Nate and jokingly challenged Thompson to a fight for the Nicest M**********r (NMF) Championship title in a tweet to which Wonderboy later responded, leading to a light-hearted back-and-forth between the two fighters.

Check out the series of tweets by Max Holloway and Stephen Thompson below.

You're taking everything I worked for @WonderboyMMA . You know who's the reeeal nice guy fight. Me https://t.co/edwtRwT82l — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 10, 2019

No no I insist. The honor is all mine. @danawhite @ufc I'd like to open the cage door for this gentleman at #UFC244 https://t.co/FEp3WYk16T — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 11, 2019

Wonderboy will be returning to the Octagon at Madison Square Garden to take on Vicente Luque. Thompson will be looking to shake off the dramatic knockout loss to Anthony Pettis, marking his third defeat in the last four bouts.

On the contrary, in his last fight 'Blessed' defeated Frankie Edgar to defend his UFC featherweight championship and made a successful return to the division after he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss at lightweight against Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier. Holloway will defend the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245.

