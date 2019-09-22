UFC News: Max Holloway's next Featherweight title fight determined; another title fight to be added to stacked UFC 245 card

Max Holloway takes a punch during UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

As one Featherweight main event rages on at UFC Mexico in Mexico City, another UFC Featherweight title fight has been confirmed by the UFC.

While the winner of the fight between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens might get a shot at the title somewhere down the line, current UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway will be defending his title at UFC 245 against Alexander Volkanovski.

Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski fixed for UFC 245

A bout between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie had already been set for UFC 245, and the addition of another title fight makes the card a really strong one. Moreover, Holloway is not just any Champion; he is one of the biggest crowd favorites to fight in the UFC in recent history.

After an unsuccessful venture to Lightweight in a fight against Dustin Poirier, Holloway enters this clash on the back of a successful Featherweight title defense against Frankie Edgar.

According to Ariel Helwani, UFC wants to add yet another title fight to the card, although there is no indication which one that might be. The most likely would be a title fight involving Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight belt.

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski is a done deal for UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas, per sources. That’s the second title fight on the card (Nunes vs. GDR, too). Current goal is one more but the third isn’t locked in yet. First reported by Australia’s Daily Telegraph. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 21, 2019

Alexander Volkanovski's winning run

With only one loss in his MMA career, #1 ranked Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski has done enough to earn everyone's respect with 20 wins to his name. In his last two UFC fights, he was able to defeat top names like Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo.

Now, at Featherweight, he will finally receive the title fight that he has been waiting for as he faces 'Blessed' Max Holloway on the 14th of December at UFC 245.

