UFC News: Max Holloway says judges made him 'cry' after decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski

16 Dec 2019

Out of the three titles which were defended at UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, only one changed hands. Stepping inside the Octagon for his fourth title defense, Max Holloway ended up on the wrong side of a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski who became the first Australia-born champion in UFC history.

At the post-fight press conference, Holloway lamented the fact that he always ends up on the wrong end of the judges' scorecards. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“First round, I was feeling him out. Second round I thought I was taking over and then three, four, five, I thought was mine. But they saw it another way, there’s only three opinions that matter. Like the great Burt Watson said, don’t leave it to the judges, they’re gonna make you cry. They made me cry twice in 2019, so let’s choo-choo forward to 2020, new year, new me.”

Holloway tipped his hat to Volkanovski for putting up a brilliant performance on the night and said that he will discuss with his team as well as UFC president Dana White about what lies ahead for him in terms of his fighting career.

“I’m gonna sit down with my team. Watch the tape. Sit down with Dana. If they hit me up, it is what it is, the fans make it happen, it is what it is. I’m a fighter, I fight. But it’s a team decision with me. It’s not a me thing. I’m not all about myself. My team got me here. I’m going to sit down with my team, talk to Dana, and we’ll go from there.”

The judges at cageside scored the back and forth contest 48-47, 48-47, and 50-45 in Volkanovski’s favor.