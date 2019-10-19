UFC News: Maycee Barber finishes off Gillan Robertson within first-round

Maycee Barber

At tonight's UFC on ESPN 6 event in Boston, Massachusetts, Maycee Barber secured a huge win when she finished off women's Flyweight prospect Gillian Roberston via a first-round TKO finish.

Maycee Barber's run in the UFC

On November 10th, 2018, Maycee Barber made her promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 139 and in her first fight for the promotion, Barber defeated Hannah Cifers via second-round TKO.

Prior to her fight against Gillian Robertson at tonight's UFC event in Boston, Barber had competed for one just one occasion in the UFC in 2019, as she made her return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 148 on the 23rd of March, 2019 and finished off J.J. Aldrich via another TKO finish in the second round.

UFC on ESPN 6: Maycee Barber finishes Gillian Roberston

Heading into this fight, Maycee Barber had already finished off two of her previous UFC opponents via TKO and continued the trend as she knocked out Gillian Robertson in a savage manner within the first round of the fight.

The Future meets a real Savage now at #UFCBoston! pic.twitter.com/nKipJf8W7j — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2019

The bout initially started off with a no-touch of gloves between the fighters, as Roberston went for an early takedown only for Barber to dodge it out of the way.

It was just a matter of moments before Barber got Roberston against the fence and started landing a flurry of punches and elbows. Barber continued with the lefts and rights and despite Roberston still being up on her two feet, it was just a matter of seconds before the ref had eventually stepped in.

With Roberston not willing to defend the hard shots, the ref finally calls the fight as Maycee Barber once again finishes off her opponent via another brutal TKO finish and that too in the first round, as well.

What's next for Maycee Barber?

With this win, Maycee Barber is now another step closer to getting a shot at UFC gold and fulfill her achievement of becoming the youngest UFC champion and breaking Jon Jones' record in the process.