UFC News: Maycee Barber reacts to Paige VanZant’s rejection

Maycee Barber

It is a known fact in the MMA world that rising fighter Maycee Barber wants a fight against Paige VanZant, as she has been calling ’12 Gauge’ out at every opportunity she can get.

But according to reports, VanZant turned the offer down when UFC approached her for a face-off with Barber. Moreover, she posted on Instagram calling out nearly everyone there is in the Flyweight division, tagging around 62 fighters in a respectful challenge. But Barber’s name was significantly missing from that list.

Barber’s reply to VanZant

In response to VanZant’s actions, Barber too had something to say. She posted a video on Instagram, making it clear that she has absolutely no intention of backing off. In fact, in the caption of the post, she claimed that VanZant’s last fight on her contract would certainly be against her.

“Paige if you thought I wanted to fight out of respect you're wrong. I wanted to fight you because you're semi-famous and easy money. All you Union Girls take a back seat Vanzant's farewell is on me.”

In the video, she brought up VanZant’s interview with TMZ where she said she was desperate for a fight and reminded her once again that she was ‘ready and waiting.’.

“And listen Paige, I’m not looking to fight you out of respect. I’m looking to go out there and sign a contract to fight another girl and have her actually show up. And I saw your thing on TMZ about begging Dana for a fight and listen, Dana White, TMZ, Paige Vanzant, I’m right here! I’ve been waiting. So either sign the contract and show up, otherwise give me a contract with someone with the last name VanZant.”

Barber uploaded the video from UFC Performance Institute, where she was in for recovery.

Both of them will be coming off victories if they go head to head in the Octagon. But while VanZant has gone through an arm surgery since her submission win against Rachael Ostovich in January, Barber has recently clinched a striking first-round knockout victory against Gillian Robertson a UFC Boston.

Barber called out VanZant event at the post-fight interview in Boston, but it seems like PVZ has no wish to waste her ‘farewell’ on ‘The Future’.

