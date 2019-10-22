UFC News: Maycee Barber says Paige VanZant hasn't evolved as a fighter

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 22 Oct 2019, 01:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maycee Barber (left) and Paige VanZant likely to sort it out in the Octagon

Following her recent win over Gillian Robertson at UFC on ESPN 6, Maycee Barber sat down for an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show. During the conversation, Barber went off on Paige VanZant by claiming that the latter didn't continue to evolve as a fighter.

Maycee Barber's run in the UFC so far

Since making her UFC debut on the 10th of November, 2018 at UFC Fight Night 139, Maycee Barber has been on an impressive run with the promotion as she has finished off all of her opponents in the Octagon via TKO.

In her first fight for the promotion, Barber defeated Hannah Cifers via a second-round TKO and in the lead-up to her fight against Gillian Roberston at UFC Boston, Barber had finished off J.J. Aldrich via another second-round TKO.

As seen at the recent UFC event in Boston, Barber comprehensively defeated Roberston via TKO in the first round after landing a flurry of punches and combinations on The Savage in the opening seconds of the fight.

Maycee Barber takes another shot at Paige VanZant

While interacting with Ariel Helwani on the recent edition of The MMA Show, Maycee Barber made a bold statement by claiming that Paige VanZant doesn't even belong in the position she finds herself in and is indeed very beatable. Barber further added that she would totally maul the latter.

“That girl is so beatable. She doesn’t even belong in the position in the UFC that she’s in… I would maul her.”@MayceeBarber says Paige VanZant didn't "continue to evolve as a fighter" (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/HqOFUpCtMh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2019

Maycee Barber vs Paige VanZant in the making?

In the aftermath of her win over Gillian Roberston, Barber decided to send a warning to VanZant and has been taking shots at her constantly since then, even claiming that she would end the latter's Instagram career if the two ever met in the Octagon.

Judging by how things have turned out to be, a fight between Barber and VanZant is likely to be in the making in the near future.