UFC News: Maycee Barber to fight Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 20:02 IST SHARE

Maycee Barber

Maycee 'The Future' Barber has finally moved on from Paige VanZant. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to bag a fight against VanZant, Barber has to now shift her focus towards her opponent at the upcoming UFC 246 pay-per-view on 18th January, Roxanne Modafferi (h/t MMA Junkie)

Barber will head into the fight on the back of three straight wins inside the Octagon; the last one being a dominant victory against Gillian Robertson at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston last month. Barber is undefeated in professional MMA with a record of 8 wins and no losses.

Her opponent Roxanne, however, is fresh off a loss to Jennifer Maia at UFC on ESPN 4 back in July. A veterean of the fight game, Modaferi has 39 fights under her belt and she will look to stop Barber's hype train when the pair meet at UFC 246.

UFC 246 might also witness the return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor as the Irishman recently claimed that he will be fighting on the January 18th card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, McGregor's comeback bout will certainly make UFC 246 a must-watch for fight fans all over the globe.