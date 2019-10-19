UFC News: Maycee Barber wants to fight Paige VanZant; Ben Askren predicts the results

Maycee Barber wins against Gillian Robertson

Maycee Barber has been making headlines for a while, thanks to her much-talked-about goal of breaking Jon Jones’ record and becoming the youngest Champion in the history of UFC. Recently, she did it once again by claiming she can defeat current champions Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili if given a fight right now.

While many considered the 21-year-old to be arrogant and overconfident for making such comments, Barber actually lived up to her claims and proved her mettle in her latest fight. At UFC Boston on Friday, October 18, the undefeated Flyweight fighter added another feather to her cap by defeating Gillian “The Savage” Robertson, taking her current winning streak at UFC to three.

Barber wants a fight with VanZant

Barber has been making quite a bit of noise to get a fight against Paige VanZant, who is returning after her recovery from an arm surgery. After dominating and winning the bout against Robertson with a TKO within the first round, she once again asked for a fight with VanZant in her post-fight interview.

Barber was previously called out by her opponent Robertson for focusing more on a contest with VanZant than on the fight she had in front of her. But with that fight now done and dusted, Barber will surely be pushing for a VanZant fight more than ever before.

Ben Askren tweets about Barber vs. VanZant

Following up on Barber’s wishes to fight VanZant, Ben Askren, in his usual cheeky manner, tweeted about what would happen if the bout really takes place.

In a throwback to one of VanZant’s previous comments on how she earned more from Instagram than from fighting in the Octagon, Askren hinted that if she goes up against Barber, it might ‘ruin her Instagram career’.

I think @MayceeBarber may ruins @paigevanzant Instagram career if they get in the cage — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 19, 2019

Clearly, Askren is implying that in case of a Barber vs. VanZant fight, “The Future” would rule in the cage and defeat VanZant with dominance.

VanZant, on the other hand, has been looking for a fight to make her return and fight the one bout still left on her current contract with UFC. She claimed in an interview recently that she has been ready to fight for a while and has also texted President Dana white about it. But UFC has so far acted aloof and indifferent, not getting back to her with anything concrete yet.

Whether this is the fight they will both have up next is a decision very much in UFC’s court right now.

