UFC News: Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor is hoping to face Dustin Poirier rather than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 03 Aug 2019, 17:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 199: Rockhold v Bisping 2

What's the story?

Dustin Poirier is all set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 242.

Michael Bisping has never shied away from letting everyone know exactly what he thinks. He has done it again, as he has said that it is possible that Conor McGregor is 'hoping and praying' that 'The Diamon' Dustin Poirier is able to defeat 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He said that McGregor does not want to face Khabib again and would much rather a rematch with Poirier.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov faced each other in one of the more 'Notorious' fights of 2018. Khabib came out on top, but there was far more attached to the fight. In the lead-up to the fight, McGregor had even thrown a dolly at a bus that Khabib was in.

After the fight was over, the two sides had brawled as Khabib had jumped over the Octagon to attack Dillon Danis in Khabib's corner. Things had escalated and both fighters were suspended for their actions. Since then, Khabib's suspension has come to an end, as has McGregor's.

While Khabib is set to return at UFC 242, McGregor had seemingly retired -- however, that does not hold any water. It has appeared that McGregor is interested in a return and is in negotiations with the UFC.

The heart of the matter

While McGregor does not hold a win over Khabib Nurmagomedov, the same cannot be said about Dustin Poirier. McGregor was able to gain a first-round win over Poirier and according to Bisping, will be hoping to face him over Khabib Nurmagomedov as that might be an easier shot for him.

Bisping talked about it on Believe You Me.

“If I’m McGregor, he’s probably hoping and praying that Poirier beats Khabib in Abu Dhabi. Because if Poirier beats Khabib, obviously we all know Conor has that massive win over Poirier. He did it very, very easily. He made short work of Poirier back in the day. Alright, it was at 145, it was a long time ago, but even still, if Poirier wins there’s a possibility of setting up that rematch. That’s his shot and easier shot at the title.”

Advertisement

Bisping went on to say that if Khabib won, a rematch with Conor was not justified due to the way Khabib had dominated him. He said that Conor needed to win a fight first, although it was likely there would be a rematch because of the money it would bring in.

“I don’t [see them doing the Khabib rematch]. From the UFC’s perspective, they’re going to do it because it was the biggest pay-per-view they’ve ever done and the rematch is going to be even bigger. Simple as that. Rematches sell, especially with the amount of bad blood, especially with what happened after the fight outside the Octagon last time. The rematch will be huge. I just think Conor has to win another fight first. But at the same time, money does talk."

Bisping went on to say that the fans would also love a rematch, so it remained to be seen after whatever happened at UFC 242.

Credit to BloodyElbow for the transcript.

What's next?

UFC 242 is scheduled to take place on the 7th of September and will be headlined by the UFC Lightweight Championship fight between the current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Interim Champion, Dustin Poirier.