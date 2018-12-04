UFC News: Michael Bisping says he can beat Israel Adesanya in an MMA fight

Michael 'The Count' Bisping!

What's the story?

Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, was seen speaking recently on his Believe You Me podcast, saying that he could take on 'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya will be taking on Anderson Silva, in a contest that seems to be a 'passing of the torch' fight.

Silva, at 43, will not only be looking to make a comeback but will also want to regain the middleweight title that he lost five years ago.

In case you didn't know..

UFC 234 is all set to take place on February 9th, 2019, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Fight fans around the world will be looking forward to a stacked fight card, with the co-main event belonging to a middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva. Silva will be making a return to mixed martial arts after a two-year hiatus from the sport.

Anderson Silva last fought against Derek Brunson at UFC 208, managing to barely scrape through with a win after a unanimous decision that went in his favor.

He then faced a one-year suspension from USADA after testing positive for methyltestosterone metabolites and hydrochlorothiazide. Meanwhile, Adesanya has stayed busy by racking up four fights in his kitty, winning all four of them rather significantly.

Israel Adesanya in his most recent fight against Derek Brunson at UFC 230!

The heart of the matter

During a recent podcast special by Michael Bisping, the former British middleweight champion said that he would take on Adesanya in a fight, and emerge triumphantly.

Bisping hasn't fought since last November after he lost to fellow middleweight, Kelvin Gastelum, via a first-round knockout. He then went on to announce his retirement in May, soon after his loss against Gastelum, due to health-related concerns as well as sprouting new business opportunities.

Here is Michael Bisping talking about 'The Last Stylebender' during the recent Believe You Me podcast episode:

"I like Israel Adesanya but I’ll tell you something, if there’s one person if you asked me who I want to fight right now, it would be Israel. When I look at him - listen, he’s good, he’s great, but I’m sorry, I’m not buying it. I’m not saying I’m not impressed. I’m on the hype train. He’s good, he’s beating people. He’s beating the Marvin Vettori's of the world. He had a good win against Derek Brunson but Derek Brunson looked like sh*t. He was terrified.

I think I would have an easy time with him. Just saying, just throwing it out there.”

Bisping was also seen defending the likes of Anderson Silva by saying that it would be a dire mistake to write him off, just as yet.

Anderson Silva is 43 years old, but it wasn't too long ago when he was considered to be the greatest of all times.

What's next?

Israel Adesanya will be looking to capitalize over Michael Bisping's critical comments in regards to him. With UFC 234 being just a couple of months away, it will be interesting to see how Adesanya and Silva square off against each other.

Who do you think has the edge in this fight? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

