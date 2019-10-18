UFC News: Michael Bisping tests out his new knee; calls out Israel Adesanya

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 35 // 18 Oct 2019, 13:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Fight Night: Bisping v Gastelum

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently underwent knee surgery to combat the pain that he had been dealing with since 2005. In an update, TMZ has posted a video where Michael Bisping is testing out his knee after surgery and in it, he sent out a challenge to Israel Adesanya.

Michael Bisping undergoes knee surgery

Yesterday, on Instagram, Michael Bisping posted several photos of himself on crutches. He revealed that he had a total knee replacement surgery to counter the issues that he had been facing since 2005.

A week before The Ultimate Fighter 3 Finale in 2005, he tore his posterior cruciate ligament while training with Georges St-Pierre. He went on to say that he had been dealing with the issues for the past 14 years. His love for running and the intense training camps has led to him now facing 'advanced, extreme arthritis'. He apparently has not been able to extend his leg for a long time and has lived with the pain.

Now, in the last 6 months, the pain was so much worse that he could not even walk his dogs without being in 'agony'. He was apprehensive as he is only 40 years old, so there is a chance that he might have to redo the surgery 10 years down the line. But he said that he was more excited to live a life where there was no pain. He ended by saying, 'New Knee, New Me'. He shared a photo of himself with his family on Instagram, followed by some graphic pictures, which you can see by clicking on the post below and swiping.

Update on Michael Bisping's knee post-surgery

It is not easy to keep a UFC Hall of Famer down for long, something that Michael Bisping has proved yet again.

He was filmed walking on his crutches while his son looked on. He reiterated the 'New Knee, New Me' phrase and then pointed to the camera and told the current UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, that he was coming for him.

The Hall of Famer could possibly be joking about the challenge to Israel Adesanya, but with someone like Bisping, it is hard to tell. Given a few months, he might as well return to the Octagon, although it's unlikely.

You can see the video here.

We at Sportskeeda wish Michael Bisping a fast recovery following his surgery.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out latest UFC News and Rumors!