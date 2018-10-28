UFC News: Michael Johnson eyes a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Michael Johnson will be in Octagon action in a few short hours

What's the story?

Ahead of his UFC Moncton clash against Artem Lobov, featherweight fighter Michael Johnson labelled himself as the fighter who apparently has given current Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov his toughest time in the Octagon till date.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 223, Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov made history by winning the UFC Lightweight Championship for the very first time in his career when he defeated Al Iaquinta in a one-sided title fight.

Khabib, who is currently fresh-off a win over former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor, has shared the Octagon with some of the top fighters representing the 155-pound division and that includes one half of the UFC Moncton main event, that is, Michael Johnson.

Khabib and Johnson squared off at UFC 205, the same pay-per-view where Conor McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the Lightweight Title, as The Eagle absolutely dominated the fight and finished off Johnson in the third round via a Kimura Lock.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with MMAjunkie, Michael Johnson had some strong words and predictions for current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, as The Menace seemingly vowed to earn a rematch against Khabib and also claimed that the results would go the other way in the rematch.

“I wasn’t comfortable in that fight, and I still hurt him. I was thinking about his wrestling. But keep this in mind, and this is for sure: I will face Khabib again, and this time it’s going to be a different scenario. I’m working my way back up to that lightweight division because three of the top five guys I’ve beaten. It’s definitely on my mind, and he’s definitely back in my mind to get that fight again. So once I get done with my business at ’45, we’re going to be seeing him shortly.”

What's next?

UFC Moncton takes place within a few hours, as Michael Johnson will face Artem Lobov in the main event of Fight Night 138.