UFC News: Mike Perry challenges Robbie Lawler for UFC 245

Mike Perry

On this week's UFC Fight Night 161, Welterweight fighter Mike Perry was in attendance and during his interaction with the media, Platinum claimed that he would love to fight former UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler at UFC 245 now that the latter is without an opponent for the pay-per-view.

Mike Perry's last Octagon outing

Earlier this year, at UFC on ESPN+ 14, Mike Perry faced Vicente Luque and lost the fight via split decision. Midway through the fight, Perry sustained several notable injuries, including a broken nose that kept him on the sidelines for the remainder of 2019 after undergoing surgery to correct facial injuries sustained during the fight.

Prior to his brutal fight against Luque, Perry had competed at UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson where he faced Alex Oliveira and defeated the latter in a back-and-forth fight via unanimous decision. The win also earned Perry a Fight of the Night bonus.

Mike Perry calls out Robbie Lawler

While speaking to reporters backstage at UFC Fight Night 161 in Tampa, Florida, Mike Perry called out former UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler and challenged him to a fight at the upcoming UFC 245 pay-per-view.

Lawler was initially scheduled to face Santiago Ponzinibbio at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, however, the Brazilian had eventually pulled out of the pay-per-view due to a staph infection.

With the Argentine fighter now ruled out of the card, Lawler is left without an opponent and fortunately enough for the MMA fans, 'Platinum' Mike Perry has decided to step up to the plate and face 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler instead. Perry is currently on the back off a loss to Luque and claims that it would be an honor to face the former UFC Welterweight Champion in the form of Robbie Lawler.

Further, Perry has also promised for some hard-hitting action when he steps into the Octagon with The Ruthless One.

When is UFC 245?

UFC 245 takes place on the 15th of December at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.