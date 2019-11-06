UFC News: Mike Perry keen on confronting Colby Covington

Mike Perry

Colby 'Chaos' Covington is making a lot of enemies because of his eccentric behavior and Mike Perry is on the long list of fighters that can't wait to get their hands on him. Ahead of Covington's Welterweight title clash against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, Perry has issued a threat to 'Chaos'.

Perry wants to confront Covington

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Perry stated that if he catches a glimpse of 'Chaos', he will definitely confront him. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

“I won’t be looking for him, I’ll be looking to do my own thing. If I catch a glimpse though, I might sneak over.”

Both Perry and Covington will be fighting at UFC 245, with the former facing Geoff Neal on his return to the Octagon and the latter headlining the card in a battle for the Welterweight title against Kamaru Usman.

Perry also added that he is fond of Usman and would love to see him beat Covington in the high-voltage main event.

“I like Usman. I’m going to give Covington a problem all week long. Let’s see if he is thinking about the right things when he gets in the ring. I hope he hears about this. If he catches sight of me, it’s on sight.”

Perry and Covington have been going back and forth at each other for quite some time now. According to Perry, their feud started when Covington made derogatory comments about Perry's wife in attempt to get some attention. He also aimed a dig at Covington's fighting style as well, saying:

“I don’t know why people got problems with us. Maybe he is just looking for clout because he can’t get none with that crotch sniffing style.”

After going down to Vicente Luque in a fight where he got his nose broken, Mike Perry will be looking to get back to winning ways against Geoff Neal at UFC 245.