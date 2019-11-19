UFC News: MMA legend feels Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal should not have been stopped

Lennard Surrao 19 Nov 2019, 03:31 IST

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

It's always disappointing when a highly anticipated fight has an anti-climactic end. That's exactly what happened to the BMF title showdown between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

The doctor intervened and didn't permit Nate Diaz to continue after the third round as the Stockton Slugger suffered a nasty cut over his right eye.

During an interview with MMAFighing's Steven Marrocco, MMA pioneer Ken Shamrock expressed his belief that the doctor should have allowed Diaz to continue. He backed up his opinion with the argument that veterans of the sport should be given some leeway in such situations.

The UFC Hall of Famer explained that he understood that the intention was to keep the fighters safe, however, he added that seasoned fighters such as Masvidal and Daiz know exactly what they are getting into when they agree to compete in fights of such nature.

“In my opinion, Diaz and Masvidal, you’ve got to let guys fight. These guys are both skilled fighters. They have a lot of fights under their belt, and they both know what they’re in for. It’s just like with some of my fights that were stopped – it was just ridiculous. Oh yeah, I get it. They want to try and keep people safe. But don’t do that with guys that are veterans. The guys that have been in there a whole long time, you’ve got to give them a lot of leeway.” H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Diaz himself was quite miffed with the outcome of the fight as he felt he was about to turn up the ante in the final two rounds.

However, the cut on his eye was just too serious for him to be given the green signal from the doctor.

While Shamrock has a valid argument here, Diaz's cut was said to be a bad one and the decision to stop the fight may have been the right call in the end.

Nate Diaz may not be around to fight for a while but his brother Nick Diaz is more than willing to avenge his brother's loss.

Jorge Masvidal is also game to go up against the elder Diaz brother to determine the true BMF in the UFC.

Book it, Dana!