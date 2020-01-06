UFC News: Nate Diaz claims he set the ball rolling for massive 2020 schedule

UFC 246, the first pay-per-view of 2020 is almost upon us and the hype couldn't be any greater. Excitement levels are at an all-time high and as reported earlier, the T-Mobile Arena is already sold out as the world eagerly awaits the clash between Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor on 18th January.

Not only the Cowboy vs. McGregor fight, fight fans are hyped up for the action in store for them in 2020, per the UFC Schedule.

We will witness three high-profile title fights in the coming months starting with a clash for the light heavyweight title between Jon 'Bones' Jones and Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February, followed by another spectacular bout for the strawweight title between Weili Zhand and Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 in March and finally, the fight the world is eagerly awaiting - Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson in an epic clash for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 249 in April.

There is one fighter who recently took to Twitter to demand credit for building the hype train for massive fights that the promotion is carrying over to 2020, and it is none other than 'The Stockton Slugger' Nate Diaz. Diaz has been known to have an affinity for big fights.

Don’t act like I didn’t kick this whole fight shit back in gear... — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 5, 2020

Diaz's call-out of Conor McGregor led to one of the most storied rivalries in the sport. Earlier this year, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal for a fight for and imaginary 'BMF' title at UFC 245 and though he lost, Diaz ensured that the fight grabbed as many eye balls as possible.