UFC News: Nate Diaz claims to be out of UFC 244 due to positive tests by USADA

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 45 // 25 Oct 2019, 10:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The UFC 244 main event has taken a quick turn

Just days prior to his highly awaited Welterweight clash against Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz has released a statement claiming that to be seemingly suspended by USADA. In a recent tweet, Diaz noted that he will not be making the trip to New York City as he is calling off his fight against Masvidal for the UFC's upcoming Madison Square Garden pay-per-view.

UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz

At UFC 241 in August, Nate Diaz made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon for the first time in almost three years and upon his return to the UFC, Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis in a Welterweight bout in the co-main event of the show.

With a dominant performance over 'Showtime', Diaz secured a comprehensive win via unanimous decision and marked his return to the UFC in the best way possible. Following the fight, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal for a fight after the latter had beaten Ben Askren within 5 seconds at UFC 239.

UFC 244 main event in jeopardy

Nate Diaz recently took to Twitter and announced that he is certainly not fighting at the upcoming UFC 244 main event after reportedly testing positive to a test by USADA for the usage of selective androgen receptor module (SARM). However, in his statement, Diaz denied the usage of banned substances.

You can see the tweet here.

"I only take Whole Foods or natural food supplements. I don't even eat meat. So until UFC, USADA or whoever is F---ING with me fixes it I won't be competing."- Diaz wrote.

In a recent report from ESPN, however, it has been claimed that Diaz has provisionally not been suspended from UFC 244 despite Diaz seemingly being tested positive for SARM recently.

What's next for Nate Diaz?

As of now, the fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is still on and it remains interesting to be seen how things unfold from here onwards.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.