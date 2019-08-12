UFC News: Nate Diaz mocks Anthony Pettis prior to their fight

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 12 Aug 2019, 03:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nate Diaz seems pretty confident ahead of UFC 241

UFC 241 will play host to the return of Nate Diaz and ahead of his fight against former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis, the Stockton based fighter has mocked 'Showtime' by labeling him as a “Wheaties box dude."

Nate Diaz made his return to the UFC in 2015 after sitting out from MMA for over a year. Upon his return, Diaz defeated Michael Johnson at Lightweight and following the win, the former went on to call out Conor McGregor in one of the most iconic post-fight interviews of all time.

At UFC 196, Diaz replaced Rafael Dos Anjos at Welterweight and faced former Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor. Diaz eventually handed McGregor his first loss in the Octagon after making the latter tap out in the second round of their fight.

At UFC 202, Diaz and McGregor once again collided in a rematch at Welterweight and this time, the two fighters went the distance with the Irishman winning the contest via split decision.

The McGregor rematch eventually turned out to be Diaz's last fight in the Octagon until the promotion recently announced his return in the co-main event of UFC 241 against former Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis.

Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis' beef goes all the way back to 2013 and one week prior to UFC 241, the promotion has released a preview for the co-main event of the show. The fight preview showcases the rivalry between Pettis and Diaz where the latter is also being seen mocking Pettis as “Wheaties box dude.”

Check out the preview below:

Nate Diaz will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 241 on the 18th of August at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The card will feature a UFC Heavyweight Championship main event between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic and as aforementioned, the co-main will feature Nate Diaz against Anthony Pettis.