UFC News: Nate Diaz releases insane training montage ahead of Octagon return

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 48 // 31 Jul 2019, 03:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nate Diaz

What's the story?

Ahead of his highly anticipated return at UFC 241, Nate Diaz has sent a message to his next Octagon opponent Anthony Pettis after the younger Diaz brother released a training compilation of his on Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

After initially sitting out of Mixed Martial Arts for over a year, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon in 2015 to face Michael Johnson at Lightweight. Following a comprehensive win over Johnson, Diaz delivered one of the most iconic most fight Octagon interviews when he infamously called out former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor.

At UFC 196, Diaz, on eleven days notice, replaced Rafael Dos Anjos at Welterweight in his scheduled fight against Conor McGregor. Diaz eventually handed McGregor his first loss in the Octagon, as he defeated 'The Notorious One' via second-round submission.

At UFC 202, Diaz and McGregor once again collided in a rematch and this time, the two fighters went the absolute distance with the Irishman winning the contest via split decision.

After a two-year layoff, it was announced that Nate Diaz would make his Octagon return at UFC 230 in the co-main event of the show against Dustin Poirier, however, that did not happen, as Poirier eventually pulled out from the card due to injury.

The heart of the matter

With Nate Diaz all set to make a grand return the Octagon at UFC 241 against Anthony Pettis, the Stockton native has decided to release a new insane training montage of his on Instagram, which clearly shows how hard the 34-year-old is working in the gym ahead of his comeback fight.

On Tuesday morning, Diaz uploaded the following video on his official Instagram handle and it can certainly be considered as a clear message sent to 'Showtime' ahead of UFC 241.

What's next?

UFC 241 takes place in Anaheim, California on the 18th of August and will feature a UFC Heavyweight Title clash between Daniel Cormier and challenger Stipe Miocic as the main event of the show.