UFC News: Nate Diaz says he will fight forever and has no intentions of retiring

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 29 Oct 2019, 09:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nate Diaz

Days prior to his highly anticipated fight against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244, Nate Diaz sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show and during the conversation, the Stockton slugger revealed his potential retirement plans.

Nate Diaz is skipping the retirement tour (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/JpfSByBzmL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2019

Nate Diaz's return to the Octagon

Nate Diaz made his Octagon return earlier in the year at UFC 241 against Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis in a Welterweight bout between the pair. Diaz, who had previously fought and lost to Conor McGregor at UFC 202, made his return to the UFC after an absence of almost three years.

Upon his return to the cage, Diaz certainly didn't seem to miss a beat despite being absent from active competition for such a long period of time. Diaz dominated the majority of his fight against Pettis and was eventually announced as the winner of the bout via unanimous decision.

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal and challenged him to a fight and the bout was eventually made official by the UFC as the main event of UFC 244.

Nate Diaz says he will fight forever

While speaking to Ariel Helwani recently on The MMA Show, Nate Diaz spoke about a host of topics including his plans of a potential retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts in the future.

Diaz, who by this point in his career has established himself as one of the veterans of the sport, stated that fighting for him has become a sort of thing he cannot live without. The Stockton-based fighter further claimed that he will fight forever,and is never going to retire for sure.

"Nate: I’ll fight forever. I'll never retire."



My interview with Diaz from MSG airing now:https://t.co/SVQC7oMQ8t — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2019

What's next for Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz will be making his return to the Octagon on 2nd November, 2019 as part of the UFC 244 main event, as he is set to go head-to-head against Jorge Masvidal in one of the highly awaited fights of all time.