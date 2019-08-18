UFC News: Nate Diaz throws verbal jab at Colby Covington

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Aug 2019

UFC 241 Diaz vs Pettis

What's the story?

Nate Diaz has never been one to shy away from controversy and can always be relied upon to offer a brutally honest opinion on any one of his fellow fighters in the UFC.

Nate was in fine form last night inside the cage - where he claimed a victory over Anthony Pettis in his first outing since 2016 - and offered no shortage of entertainment outside of the cage, where he seems to have set up a fight with Jorge Masvidal in the comingg months.

However, Masvidal wasn't the only fighter to catch the attention of Diaz, when he was asked by the media on his opinions of UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington DIaz had this to say...

“Who’s it? What weight? I don’t know who that is, so like if we’ve got somebody good to fight. If you’ve been here for two weeks and get a little hype show, I don’t give a (expletive).”

In case you didn't know...

Although Nate Diaz claims to not even know who he is, Colby Covington is the number one contender in the welterweight division as things stand and will likely be the next man to fight for the title, which is currently held by Kamaru Usman.

The heart of the matter

Colby Covington is a master of marketing and self-promotion, so it's unlikely that he will lose any sleep over Diaz' comments - All publicity is good publicity in Colby's eyes.

While it is likely that his comments were designed to get under Colby's skin; if Diaz honestly does not know who Covington is, it may be a good idea for the Stockton-based fighter to start doing some research. This is because Covington is quickly proving to be one of the most dangerous welterweights on the planet and their paths may well cross sooner rather than later.

What's next?

The layout of the welterweight division is entirely up in the air as things stand. While it does seem set that Covington and Usman will fight for the title next, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley all have reasonable claims to be in line for a future title shot.

It will be fascinating to see how Dana White and the UFC map out one of the strongest divisions in the history of the sport.