UFC News: Nicolas Dalby set to make his promotional return in Denmark
What's the story?
The UFC has confirmed Nicolas Dalby's return to the promotion, as the Danish Welterweight sensation is all set for a return in his home country against Alex Oliveira.
In case you didn't know...
Nicolas Dalby made his UFC debut against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Fight Night 67 and won his first fight in the promotion. Following defeats against the likes of Zak Cummings and Peter Sobotta, Dalby was subsequently released from the UFC.
Despite struggling with depression and alcoholism, Dalby secured an impressive 3-1 record in Cage Warriors including the Welterweight Championship. In mid-2019, Dalby was re-signed to the UFC and is be making his return to the Octagon later in the year.
The heart of the matter
On Friday, UFC officials confirmed Nicolas Dalby's return to the promotion, as the Danish fighter is all set to make a return in his home country against Alex Oliveira in a Welterweight bout.
Dalby, who lost his last two fights in the UFC, will face Oliveira, who is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his professional MMA career. In his last couple of fights, the Brazilian fighter was submitted by Gunnar Nelson at UFC 231 and lost to Mike Perry via split decision at UFC on ESPN+8.
Below is the official announcement made by UFC on Twitter:
What's next?
UFC on ESPN+18 takes place on the 28th of September at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. This will Dalby' first fight in the UFC in almost three years. So far several notable fights have been confirmed for the UFC Copenhagen:
- Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier
- Thiago Alves vs. Gunnar Nelson
- Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree
- Alessio Di Chirico vs. Peter Sobotta
- Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips
- Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira