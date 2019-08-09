UFC News: Nicolas Dalby set to make his promotional return in Denmark

Nicolas Dalby is all set to make his return to the UFC

What's the story?

The UFC has confirmed Nicolas Dalby's return to the promotion, as the Danish Welterweight sensation is all set for a return in his home country against Alex Oliveira.

In case you didn't know...

Nicolas Dalby made his UFC debut against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Fight Night 67 and won his first fight in the promotion. Following defeats against the likes of Zak Cummings and Peter Sobotta, Dalby was subsequently released from the UFC.

Despite struggling with depression and alcoholism, Dalby secured an impressive 3-1 record in Cage Warriors including the Welterweight Championship. In mid-2019, Dalby was re-signed to the UFC and is be making his return to the Octagon later in the year.

The heart of the matter

On Friday, UFC officials confirmed Nicolas Dalby's return to the promotion, as the Danish fighter is all set to make a return in his home country against Alex Oliveira in a Welterweight bout.

Dalby, who lost his last two fights in the UFC, will face Oliveira, who is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his professional MMA career. In his last couple of fights, the Brazilian fighter was submitted by Gunnar Nelson at UFC 231 and lost to Mike Perry via split decision at UFC on ESPN+8.

Below is the official announcement made by UFC on Twitter:

He's back! 🇩🇰@DalbyMMA officially makes his Octagon return in front of his own against Alex Oliveira!



🎟️➡️ https://t.co/075nYjpUUe pic.twitter.com/2cB5OrZ9pj — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 9, 2019

What's next?

UFC on ESPN+18 takes place on the 28th of September at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. This will Dalby' first fight in the UFC in almost three years. So far several notable fights have been confirmed for the UFC Copenhagen:

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Thiago Alves vs. Gunnar Nelson

Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg

Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Peter Sobotta

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips

Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira