UFC News: Nicolas Dalby vs Danny Roberts set for UFC London

Nicolas Dalby is set to make his return to the Octagon

As the Ultimate Fighting Championship gets set for a hectic 2020, another exciting fight has been added to the upcoming UFC London card, as Danny Roberts is set to step into the Octagon against Danish fighter Nicolas Dalby.

Nicolas Dalby's return to the UFC

Midway through 2019, Nicolas Dalby re-signed with the UFC and at UFC on ESPN+ 18, 'Sharpshooter' defeated Alex Oliveria at the event via unanimous decision. Prior to his return to the UFC, Dalby was suffering from depression and had an unsuccessful UFC stint, however, that didn't stop him from compiling a 3-1 record in Cage Warriors, which also included him winning the Cage Warriors Interim Welterweight Championship.

Danny Roberts' last UFC fight

For his last fight in the UFC, Danny Roberts defeated Zelim Imadev at UFC on ESPN+ 21 via second-round knockout, however, prior to the win, Roberts had lost to Claudio Silva and Michel Pereira in two consecutive defeats inside the Octagon.

Nicolas Dalby vs Danny Roberts set for UFC London

As per announced by UFC officials on Monday, Nicolas Dalby and Danny Roberts are all set for an exciting Welterweight clash at the O2 Arena in London. The promotion took to social media and made the following announcement, confirming the bout for the upcoming UFC London event.

When is UFC London?

UFC London is set to take place on the 21st of March, 2020 and promises to be another exciting event that fight fans need to look forward to.