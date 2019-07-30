×
UFC News: Nik Lentz says B.J. Penn threatened him and his family 

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
15   //    30 Jul 2019, 17:42 IST

Nik Lentz
Nik Lentz

What's the story?

Ahead of B.J. Penn's upcoming return to the Octagon, the former Lightweight Champion's next opponent Nik Lentz had a few harsh words in store for 'The Prodigy'.

In a recent interview on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Lentz revealed that he and Penn have had a beef with each other for some time now and further claimed that the latter also has terrorized Lentz and his wife on social media, as well.

In case you didn't know...

Former two-division UFC Champion B.J. Penn has been on a losing streak since 2017 when he lost a one-sided fight to Featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103. At UFC Fight Night 112, Penn lost to Dennis Siver in what was his final fight in the Featherweight Division.

For Penn's next fight, the former Lightweight Champion made his return to the 155-pound division and lost to Ryan Hall via submission. In his next bout, Penn once again suffered a loss, this time to Clay Guida.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, Nik Lentz said that former 155-pound champion B.J. Penn apparently has been sending direct messages to Lentz on Instagram and has been threatening him and his family for months now. (H/T: MMA Mania)

"Every couple of months he would send me direct messages (on Instagram) to threaten me and my family. All kinds of stuff, the guy is a whack job. He has been allowed to be this bad person his entire life because he was good at something.”

In addition to it, Lentz also stated that Penn even texted his wife every time Lentz didn't respond to the latter's messages.

“So he comes to my Instagram all of the time and when I don’t respond to him he goes on my wife’s Instagram to tell her to tell me to respond to him. It’s ridiculous.”

What's next?

As of right now, the UFC is yet to confirm an event for the upcoming fight between B.J. Penn and Nik Lentz.

Contact Us