UFC Fight Night 164: Charles Oliveira wows the Sao Paulo crowd with spectacular KO

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Nov 2019, 08:35 IST SHARE

Charles Oliveira

At UFC Fight Night 164, submission specialist Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira had the crowd in attendance at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on their feet. The Brazilian took just 1 minute and 26 seconds to finish his opponent Jared Gordon with a straight right hand to the face followed by a vicious uppercut that knocked the lights out of Gordon.

The crowd favorite Oliveira is usually known for his spectacular grappling skills but off late, the man has recently been using his fists to put his opponents to sleep with two TKO victories in his last two fights. Heading into the fight as the #13 ranked UFC Lightweight in the world, Oliveira looked to extend his winning streak to six matches.

Oliviera looks set to grab the “Performance of the Night” bonus for tonight's performance and it would make it his fifth bonus in his last six fights and that goes a long way to describe the kind of entertainment he provides inside the cage.

That didn't take too long

The fight started with Gordon looking to put some early pressure on his Brazilian counterpart as he looked to engage, walking forward. Surprisingly, Gordon went for a takedown, trying to beat Oliveira in his own game. Oliveira was quick to slither away from Gordon and briefly tried to secure a back mount before Gordon slipped free as both fighters got back up. Gordon charged at the Brazilian and threw a 1-2, only to miss out as Oliveira slipped the jab and landed a right cross flush on the face of Gordon, following it up with a nasty uppercut that ended the night pretty quickly for Gordon.

Take a look at the vicious KO by Oliveira.