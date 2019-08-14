UFC News: Paige VanZant is set on fighting out the last fight on her contract and recovery from injury

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant is recognized as one of the top names in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. In the UFC, she has made a name for herself over the years, and although she is currently sidelined with an injury, she has talked about fighting out the last fight on her UFC contract before she signs a new one. MMA Junkie reported on it.

In short, Paige VanZant will be one of the biggest free agents in MMA in the near future.

Paige VanZant injuries

Currently, Paige VanZant is sidelined from any UFC action with an injury. She has had several surgeries on her arm, with the third and most recent one taking place in June. She is on the road to recovery at the moment but is yet to be cleared.

VanZant shared an extremely graphic photo of her arm on Instagram that shocked fans. After the surgery, it was announced that the recovery period would be at least 3 months.

VanZant said that she was looking to start training but was not cleared to do so yet.

“I’m hoping to get cleared by Wednesday to start doing a little bit more with my arm. I’m not supposed to hold anything more than a coffee cup or a cell phone, like, in my right hand. It’s still extremely limited, so I did start hitting pads just with my left hand and with my legs and knees and doing as much as I can, but I’m hoping to get the all-clear soon.”

Given the time it takes for recovery, it should not be too long before she is back in action.

Paige VanZant on her UFC contract

Talking about her UFC contract, VanZant said that she did not want to enter into negotiations on the back of a surgery.

"I think I’m just curious to see what I can do. I feel like I want to prove to the UFC what I’m worth, and I think it’s going to take one more fight for me to do that, especially because fight fans are so – you’re easily forgotten in the fight world. They watch a fight happen and they’re already focused on the one that’s happening next week, so I want it to be fresh in their minds going into a contract negotiation, not fresh off of a broken arm."

She said that she wanted her impressive performance to be at the top of their minds when they were entering negotiations.