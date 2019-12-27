UFC News: Paige VanZant set for return against Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia

Paige VanZant

Having last competed in the UFC back in January, Paige VanZant is set to make her return inside the Octagon in March of 2020. As announced, for her return bout, PVZ will step into the Octagon against Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia.

Paige VanZant's last fight

After an absence of almost a year from the Octagon, Paige VanZant made her return to the UFC in January of 2019 against Rachel Ostovich at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw and upon her return to the Octagon, PVZ defeated Ostovich via second-round armbar submission.

Following a win on her last fight, VanZant was briefly linked to a fight against Poliana Botelho at UFC 236, however, the former eventually announced that she would not compete at the pay-per-view due to a fractured right arm.

Paige VanZant vs Amanda Ribas set for UFC Brasilia

As announced by the promotion on Friday, the return of Paige VanZant has been confirmed for the upcoming UFC Brasilia event on the 14th of March, 2020. Having won 1 and lost 1 fight in the UFC Women's Flyweight Division, VanZant will be going head-to-head against Amanda Ribas, who is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

When is UFC Brasilia?

UFC Fight Night 170 is scheduled to take place on the 14th of March, 2020.