UFC News: Paige VanZant texts Dana White to book her a fight

An arm injury has kept Paige VanZant out of the Octagon since January, but she is all set to make her return now.

There is one fight still left in her current contract with UFC and she has been urging the promotion to book her the fight to make her return for a while now. In an interview with TMZ Sports, VanZant revealed that she texted Dana White for a bout in December a few months ago, but is yet to hear anything back.

VanZant talks about the “waiting game”

In the interview, VanZant shared how it has been a while since she started pushing UFC to give her a fight in December, but never heard back anything positive.

“I’m trying to force the hand and get a fight because I’ve been ready this whole time and we’re just waiting to hear who they match me up against. I texted Dana already, I said, ‘Hey Dana, I’m ready to fight, gimme a fight in December’. At that point, I would’ve had 8-12 weeks and now I’m like, ‘Hey, it’s been four weeks, I’m still ready, what’s going on?'

According to her, it has been sort of a ‘waiting game’ for her to sit in anticipation, as she was ready for a contest all time.

VanZant is confused about the situation, since she is aware that her fellow fighters are keen on fighting her on a fairly regular basis. UFC’s indifference makes even less sense to her as there have been instances where both the parties have agreed for the fight, but it has not been booked by the promotion.

“I know they have a lot of fights going on, they have three weekends in a row. I know they’re busy but it’s the longest I’ve ever had to wait, especially because I know people call me out all the time. I definitely have plenty of opponents that want to fight me and there’s even been names we’ve told the UFC ‘yes’ to, it’s been mutual on both sides.”

VanZant’s last fight was in January this year against Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night 143, which she won via a second-round Armbar Submission. It redeemed her from the two-loss streak she was on since. Hopefully, UFC will give her a chance soon to take her current winning streak to two as well.

H/t to MMA India for the quotes.

