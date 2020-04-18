UFC News - Paul Felder admits that he isn't retiring

Dan Felder initially considered retiring from the sport after his last loss to Dan Hooker.

Felder seems excited about his and the UFC's return in general.

​ Paul Felder

In his last Octagon outing, Paul Felder came agonizingly close to defeating Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Auckland in February.

Shortly after his emotional loss to 'The Hangman', in the post-fight press conference, Felder admitted that he would be considering retiring from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

However, in a recent interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik, the Irishman confirmed that he will not be stepping away from the competition after all.

FEAR NOT FELDER FAITHFUL...



Paul Felder talks about retirement

In the aftermath of his loss to Dan Hooker, veteran UFC Lightweight Paul Felder considered retiring from the sport of MMA. While speaking to his fellow UFC commentator Jon Anix however, Felder did reveal that he will be returning to the Octagon once everyone gets through the ongoing COVID-19 disaster.

As a matter of fact, Felder added that he cannot wait to get back into Octagon competition and seemed quite excited about getting back into the fighting scene once again. While Felder hopes that the world doesn't get hit by a second wave of COVID-19, the Irishman seems realistic about his and the UFC's return, in general. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I can tell you that after all this, with what we’re going through, I can not wait to fight again. Dude, I’m on this bike, I had my manager Brian Butler send me all these photos from Auckland. I texted him last night I said ‘Man I’m feeling a little depressed, I’m missing my job, I’m missing commentary.’ I just miss that fire. You don’t realize how important that is in your life… especially somebody like myself, and anybody like myself who’s an athlete and been doing this for so long. Or somebody like you who’s been working, making this company become what it is, to just have that stripped away from this it’s like, f**k man," said Felder.

What's next for Paul Felder?

Now that Paul Felder is set to return to the Octagon once again, it remains to be seen which fighter from the stacked UFC Lightweight Divison 'The Irish Dragon' will be facing upon his return.