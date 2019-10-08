UFC News: Paulo Costa fears that Israel Adesanya can "die in the octagon" against him

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa, the #2 ranked UFC Middleweight contender, is next in line for a title shot as he will be Israel Adesanya's first challenger since winning the title. The two aren't exactly on good terms and haven't been for a long time, but at UFC 243, Costa was ringside and Adesanya gave him the finger right after winning followed by a cross chop.

Costa is more than ready for the challenge, having stated before the fight that he hoped Adesanya won so he could smash his face in. In an interview following UFC 243 with ESPN+, Costa spoke about the upcoming Adesanya fight and what it takes to beat him.

"I fear he can die the Octagon, for sure"

Speaking to ESPN+, Costa revealed what he plans to do to the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (H/T MMAFighting):

“When I put my hands on his head, his body – he’s going to feel it a lot. I fear he can die in the Octagon, for sure.”

Costa said Adesanya can't handle him and that once he closes the distance, he will knock him out. He said that Robert Whittaker started well by closing the distance and that if Gastelum had the power that the Brazillian did, Adesanya would have been knocked out.

He said that Whittaker had to keep his eye on the target when striking but didn't do that.

"Now we only have one fight to do. One fight to match up. It’s me against Israel. I want this fight with all my soul. I will take his head off of this cage. You (can’t) believe how much I want this fight.”

Costa said that he would love to bring the fight to a big arena in Brazil as there are a lot of fans and that it would be amazing.

Do you think that Costa will gas out against Adesanya, or will he close the distance and knock out The Stylebender as he claims? Voice your thoughts in the comments below!

