UFC News: Paulo Costa reveals why he wants Israel Adesanya to win in UFC 243 main event

Paulo Costa has a title shot in his sights

It seems clear that the winner of UFC 243's main event will have Paulo Costa lined up immediately after. Following his win over Yoel Romero at UFC 241, he stated his desire to face the winner of Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya, which seems as though he will get his opportunity provided he waits it out.

In an interview with MMAFighting, Paulo Costa revealed why he's "rooting" for Adesanya to become the Undisputed Middleweight Champion of the World.

Costa reveals his desire to KO Adesanya in future

When speaking to MMAFighting, Costa was asked who he would rather face for the Middleweight Championship. Following a win over the "toughest opponent in the division" in Romero, he's hoping to beat Adesanya for the Championship, stating:

"I'm really rooting for Adesanya to win. I think it's going to be a really tough [fight], I don't think he gets past [Whittaker], but I'm asking God for him to win because I would really love to win the belt by beating him up!"

Despite visualising what would happen if the two were to face off for gold in future, he admitted his personal opinion that Adesanya will lose against Whittaker on October 6:

"I really want to knock him out cold in the Octagon (and) leave him lying on the floor unconscious. I want to take that belt away from him so he stops being such a clown, but I don't think he gets past Whittaker."

Revealing his beef with the 30-year-old started over a year ago, the Brazilian was left unhappy about Adesanya's behaviour and how he was "acting like a big shot", proceeding to call him out after just a few UFC wins.

Costa seemed to be more respectful of Whittaker's ability, while also stating his belief the New Zealander is a much tougher fight prospect than Israel - but not tougher than Romero.

"I think Whittaker is more complicated. [Adesanya is] too easy, not that he's a bad fighter. I think that compared to Romero and Whittaker, Adesanya would be the easiest one."

Costa is expected to be next in line for the title shot, with rising superstar Jared Cannonier close behind him after a devastating second-round knockout victory over #5 ranked Jack Hermansson over the weekend.

