UFC News: PETA enraged by Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear, asks for a reconsideration of his star status

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 37 // 18 Sep 2019, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib Nurmagomedov

While it is up for debate whether the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, known as PETA in short, is really making a difference when it comes to wildlife, one thing cannot be denied – the organization surely knows how to make their way to the spotlight.

Staying true to their tactics of targeting high-profile public figures when they are at the peak of their career, PETA has once again done the same. This time, their disapproving finger has been pointed at UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

PETA calls out Khabib on his actions

This is not the first time that Khabib has been in PETA’s radar. In 2017, a video of Khabib wrestling a bear showed up on YouTube. The clip was date-stamped on September, 1997. While a large number of his fans thought it to be cool and impressive, it definitely triggered the animal-rights activists and organizations like PETA.

But that did not stop Khabib from wrestling the same bear again in 2019 as the animal, chained to a pole, grappled at him. Khabib put up a video of it on his Instagram profile, calling the bear his “friend from childhood” and “best sparring partner”.

With Khabib making the headlines again with his UFC 242 win over Dustin Poirier and reclaiming his Lightweight Championship title, PETA is trying their best to make the world, and most importantly, make UFC hear and see Khabib’s actions.

PETA’s UK director Elisa Allen has urged UFC to distant themselves from their beloved Champion till he changes his attitude towards animals.

“PETA encourages the UFC to evaluate its relationship with Mr. Nurmagomedov until he shows a clear change in attitude and a commitment to showing animals the respect that they deserve.” h/t Business Insider.

But the director’s appeal is likely to fall on deaf ears since UFC is known for maintaining relationships with some controversial figures and Khabib is one of their most valued Champions. It is unlikely that they will dethrone their Champion over this.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!