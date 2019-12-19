UFC News: Petr Yan isn't interested in fighting Cody Garbrandt, calls him 'No Chin'

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 23:00 IST SHARE

Petr Yan v Urijah Faber

Following his spectacular victory at UFC 245 over MMA veteran Urijah Faber, the #3 ranked bantamweight per UFC Rankings, Petr Yan had a backstage altercation with former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt which led to rumors of a fight between the pair in the near future.

However, the Russian fighter claims that he has no interest in fighting 'No Love' inside the Octagon.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Yan spoke about his highlight reel KO of Faber and addressed a possible fight against Garbrandt.

“I don’t like to force the finish, but I also don’t like to leave it in the hands of the judges. We all know I fought in his home territory, so I did not want to leave any questions. I’m very glad that I got the stoppage. I wasn’t surprised with anything Faber did. I wasn’t forcing the action, I just needed to feel him out, his reactions, his power. I was pressuring him, I saw all of his shots and I made him miss most of them. After that I started working in the second round. And you saw what happened after.”

Yan spoke in depth about his backstage altercation with Cody and compared him to 'a puppy'. Garbrandt also revealed what led to the altercation in the first place.

“Nothing really happened. Cody wrote, ‘Get this (expletive),’ on Dana White’s Instagram page, I jokingly replied, ‘You are next, No Chin,’ and he tried to act tough and crossed the line by commenting that he will see me tomorrow and smack me like a little ho. You all saw what happened when he saw me face to face: he was hiding his hands behind his back, acting all emotional and didn’t back up his words proving that he is all talk. He is a puppy - he barks, but doesn’t bite.”

Yan said he calls Cody 'No Chin' because of his inability to take a punch and detailed how he imagines a fight between them would go down.

“Maybe he has speed and power, but he can’t take a punch. It would just be a matter of time before I can catch him and after that you will see another fall of the man with no chin. Now I understand that he talks big just to stay relevant. He is trying to attach his name to mine because I just won the fight and I’m on the rise. He needs to win a fight first before calling me out.”