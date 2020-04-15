UFC News - Plans for massive event on May 9 featuring Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje in the works

The UFC is trying to put together a massive card for a possible upcoming event on May 9

The card includes quite a few fights that had earlier been booked for other cards which got shelved

Dana White

Dana White hasn't given up hope on hosting UFC events in the month of May and the promotion is trying to put together a massive card for a possible upcoming event on May 9 with a line-up full of big fights.

Per MMA Fighting, UFC plan to book the May 9 show to put an end to the two month long hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. The location for the event is yet to be disclosed and the UFC is currently scurrying to book some spectacular fights for the card. This includes quite a few fights that had earlier been booked for other cards which got shelved due to the ongoing pandemic wreaking havoc in the lives of billions of people globally.

The UFC has a massive line-up in store for fight fans

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje may headline the May 9 spectacle

The proposed fights for the card have recently been revealed by UFC president Dana White in an interaction with ESPN.com and the main event features the cancelled headliner of UFC 249 between lightweights Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson for the interim title.

The fight was booked on short notice for UFC 249 when Ferguson's original opponent and the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of the card due to an ongoing flight ban in his native country, Russia.

Another title bout graces the co-headliner of this upcoming event - a bantamweight clash between veteran fighter Dominick Cruz and the reigning UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo was set to headline UFC 250 against former featherweight champ Jose Aldo but that event got shelved and since Aldo couldn't manage a visa to travel to the United States, the UFC have now locked in on Cruz as replacement.

As if two title clashes were not enough, UFC is also looking to book a fight for the UFC women’s featherweight title between reigning champ Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer. Apart from these high-profile title clashes, there are other combustible match ups on the card which include a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik as well as a rematch between lightweights Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

Both Pettis and Cerrone will be looking to get back to winning ways as Pettis was defeated by Nate Diazon his last Octagon outing and Cerrone is coming off a loss against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor in the headliner of UFC 246.