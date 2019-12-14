UFC News: Poster for Conor McGregor's comeback fight released

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Dec 2019, 23:24 IST SHARE

He's back!

UFC has finally released the official poster for their January pay-per-view UFC 246 headlined by a five-round welterweight contest between Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Conor McGregor.

The Irishman makes his much-awaited return to the Octagon against Cowboy inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 18th January. The promotion released the brand-new poster via Twitter for the event and it has a 'nation against nation' feel to it.

The poster features the headliners of the event adorned by the colors of their respective national flags - the Irish tricolor behind McGregor and the American stars and stripes design behind Cerrone.

McGregor will be stepping inside the Octagon after more than 15 months. He last competed against the current UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and lost via submission in the fourth round of the main-event clash at UFC 229 back in October last year.

Cerrone is coming into the fight on the back of consecutive losses -- first, a TKO loss against Tony Ferguson which was followed by a first-round KO defeat against Justin Gaethje.

UFC president Dana White recently stated that if Conor McGregor manages to beat Cerrone, he will be next in line for a shot at the lightweight title.