UFC News: Rafael Dos Anjos challenges Conor McGregor; urges Irishman to avoid "tune-up fight"

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 11:41 IST

UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2

Rafael Dos Anjos has had a mixed 2019. He beat newcomer Kevin Lee and sent him back to the Lightweight division, but was defeated in a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards just two months later.

As of now, Dos Anjos finds himself in a position where he needs to work his way back up, presumably with 3 or more wins required to be in the title picture, especially with Jorge Masvidal being next in line and Leon Edwards being a future contender as well.

However, Dos Anjos currently has his eyes on the prize. And we don't mean the Welterweight Championship, but the big money fight against a man he was once supposed to face - Conor McGregor.

It's been over three and a half years since the McGregor-Dos Anjos fight was canceled due to Dos Anjos breaking his foot during training. This opened the door for Nate Diaz, who became a superstar that year after replacing Dos Anjos.

As for the Brazillian, he's had quite a few interesting years after that and he's ready to pick up where he left off in 2016. On Instagram, Rafael Dos Anjos welcomed Conor McGregor and urged Dana White not to give McGregor a "tune-up fight" but a real contender.

Moreover, he even offered to fight him at any weight of his choosing, whether it was 155, 165 or 170. You can see the post below:

It's a fight that he's been in the making for a while now and it's yet to be seen if it'll become a reality. Conor McGregor will most likely end up fighting Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone or Justin Gaethje, with the former looking like the most realistic option right now.

Conor McGregor is expected to return on January 18th and we'll find out soon who his opponent will be.