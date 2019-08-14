UFC News: Randy Costa vs Boston Salmon confirmed for UFC on ESPN 6

Boston Salmon will be returning to the Octagon in Boston

As per reports from MMA Junkie, Bantamweight fighters Randy Costa and Boston Salmon are all set to collide at UFC on ESPN 6 in October.

Randy Costa, a protege of UFC Lightweight veteran Joe Lauzon, made his UFC debut in April. Having competed in four pro bouts prior to his UFC debut, Costa went head-to-head against Brandon Davis in his Octagon debut. Despite landing more significant strikes, The Zohan was eventually submitted in the second round.

Salmon, on the other hand, competed for Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) on six different occasions from 2014-2016 prior to his UFC debut. On Dana White's Contender Series premiere, Salmon was awarded a UFC contract by the president of the UFC and was one of the first fighters to earn a contract for the promotion.

Salmon's UFC debut was canceled on three different occasions, however, the Hawaiian eventually stepped into the cage in April against Khalid Taha only to be knocked out within 25 seconds via punches.

At UFC on ESPN 6, Costa will step back into the cage against Salmon in Boston, Massachusetts. With both fighters having suffered a defeat in their debut fight at UFC 236, they will look for redemption as they step inside the UFC Octagon for the second time in their respective careers.

The UFC officially announced the bout via their Twitter handle:

UFC on ESPN 6 will take place on the 18th of October, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and will be headlined by Light Heavyweights Dominick Reyes and division debutant Chris Weidman. Other confirmed fights include a Featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar.

Below is the confirmed fight card for UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman:

Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson

Eric Spicely vs. Brandon Allen

Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart

Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser

Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon