UFC News: Raquel Pennington gives an update on potential rescheduling for canceled Holly Holm bout

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 4 // 02 Oct 2019, 13:22 IST

Pic cocourtesy MMAJunkie

Raquel Pennington flew to Melbourne, Australia to get her opportunity at revenge against a woman who previously beat her by split decision - Holly Holm. However, due to a tendon injury, Holm was forced to pull out of the rematch which was going to open the UFC 243 card.

Pennington is still in Australia now and has given an update on her activity and the future of her fight with Holm.

The fight will be rescheduled soon

Pennington took to Twitter to reveal that her fight with Holm was all set to take place and she didn't know until she arrived that Holm had pulled out due to an injury. She said that until then, she will be enjoying the land down under while the fight will eventually be rescheduled.

Just want to say thanks to all my supporters unfortunately upon arrival in Australia I found out that my opponent pulled from the fight due to injury. The fight will be rescheduled so until then I’m going to enjoy this delicious donut and explore the land down under 🇦🇺 #TeamRocky pic.twitter.com/e0WxKUfgFo — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) September 30, 2019

Holm took to Instagram to reveal that she had suffered a tendon injury and the specification was not known. She said:

“I don’t know the scientific terms, but the tendon that attaches my hamstring to my bone, I tore 30 percent of it last week in training"

She did, however, reveal that she doesn't require surgery and will be back to rehabbing it as soon as possible until the fight is rescheduled.

Holm is coming off a devastating 1st-round knockout loss to reigning Bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes, who is on a whole other level right now. Pennington faced Nunes before Holm and lasted for a lot longer before suffering a 4th-round TKO loss.

As mentioned, Holm and Pennington are no strangers to each other as they have fought before. On that occasion, Holm came out with the Split Decision victory and it was another win after that set her up for her career-defining win against Ronda Rousey.

