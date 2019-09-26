UFC News: Real reason why Stipe Miocic will be out of action until 2020

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Who is Stipe Miocic facing next?

As you may know by now, Daniel Cormier confirmed to Ariel Helwani on ESPN that he only has one fight left in him - the trilogy against reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

It will be his last bout - almost a full year after he originally intended to retire. However, Daniel Cormier is going to have to wait it out until 2020 because Stipe Miocic is out of action due to an eye injury sustained during his last fight against Cormier at UFC 241, according to his manager Jim Walter in a statement issued to ESPN.

How did the eye injury happen?

As great as Daniel Cormier is, a clear recurring problem in his last couple of fights against Micoc has been the eye pokes. He poked Miocic in the eye the first time and soon after, ended up knocking him out.

In the second fight, Miocic toughed it out and made the most brilliant in-fight adjustment ever, decisively landing a body shot that led to him finishing the 2-division UFC Champion. Miocic is now a 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, and though Francis Ngannou is the clear cut #1 contender, Dana White confirmed that they are working on a trilogy between the two.

Jim Walter issued a statement to ESPN, saying:

"Mr. Miocic sustained a major retina injury from multiple eye pokes during his bout at UFC 241.

Our client’s health and safety is our top priority. We are excited for him to return to action when he is healthy to compete in his seventh consecutive world title fight.”

To his credit, Miocic has not accused Cormier of any misconduct so far, and it looks like the rivalry between the two men will be the swansong of Cormier's legendary career, as any talks of a Jon Jones trilogy is now over.

