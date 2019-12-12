UFC News: Reason why Max Holloway isn't focussing on having money fights

UFC 231 Holloway v Ortega

Max Holloway sat down with Yahoo! Sports for an interview days before his scheduled title defence against Alexander Volkanovski.

Blessed shared his views on the recent trend of fighters pursuing big-money fights. Holloway, though, is cut from a different cloth and isn't too interested in the monetary aspect of fighting.

Holloway instead wants to go down as in history as one of the greatest fighters in MMA.

The UFC Featherweight Champion explained how fighters are cutting the line to face names that are big draws but that's not a sustainable model to follow.

Holloway is building a legacy and he's certain that money fights will come in the 'Blessed Era'.

He stated how new faces pop up every second week in the sport, but he knows his job and that's to continue winning.

“We’re in a time where everybody’s trying to get big-money fights. They’re trying to cut the line in front of so many things. They’re trying to shortcut it. They want that one [big] fight and they’re good. But that’s not sustainable. I’m about building a legacy and living a legacy and letting the ‘Blessed Era’ continue. All these money fights are going to come. It’s going to come. It’s going to happen."

You have to do your job and keep winning, and that’s what I keep doing. It’s kind of funny because everybody says, ‘Who’s next after this? Who’s next after that?’ I don’t know,” Max Holloway continued. That’s my job, but every two weeks in this sport, we’ve got a new face that’s popping, popping out of nowhere.” H/t Credit: BJPenn

Holloway has made a strong case for himself to be considered as the greatest Featherweight of all time.

Blessed has victories over highly-rated competitors such as Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens, Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo. Now, that's some resume!

Holloway will face Volkanovski at UFC 245 on December 15th and the co-main event promises to be the champion's toughest task till date.

Will we continue to be in the Blessed Era or will 'The Great' rise to the occasion to become the new king of the Featherweight division?