UFC News: Renan Barao released from the promotion

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 08:18 IST SHARE

Renan Barao

As reported first by Combate and later confirmed by MMA Fighting, Renan Barao has been released from his UFC contract.

The former UFC Bantamweight was let go by the promotion after he suffered five straight defeats.

There was a time when Barao was considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, a claim that was even backed by Dana White himself.

After losing his very first professional fight in 2005, Barao went on to put together one of longest undefeated streaks in MMA history. The Brazilian didn't taste defeat in 32 fights spanning over 9 years. Along the way, Barao won the UFC Bantamweight Championship with notable victories over Uriah Faber (twice), Brad Pickett and Michael McDonald, just to name a few.

'The Baron' lost the 135-pound title to TJ Dillashaw at UFC 173 in May 2014 and it all started to go downhill for him from there onwards,

Barao entered the Octagon nine more times after losing the title, and won on just two occasions.

His five-fight losing streak began in July 2017 when he faced Aljamain Sterling. Barao went on to lost his next four fights to Brian Kelleher, Andre Ewell, Luke Sanders and Douglas Silva de Andrade respectively.

To make matters worse, the former king of the 135 lb division has also struggled to make weight in the past couple of years. Barao's move up to the Featherweight didn't help kickstart a career resurgence which left Dana White and co. with no option but to show him the door.

Renan Barao is still 32 years old and the possibility of a career revival just can't be ruled out.