Reporter Megan Olivi covers UFC 266 and NFL action back-to-back in different time zones

UFC reporter Megan Olivi was in the headlines after UFC 266 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The popular UFC correspondent was seen covering the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday morning after the UFC's pay-per-view card wrapped up on Saturday night.

She traveled an approximate distance of 2,236 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Jacksonville, Florida, to grab the sideline action.

She also took to Twitter to express gratitude for the opportunity to cover back-to-back events, saying:

"Hard to put into words how thankful I am to have the opportunity to be a part of two fantastic broadcasts for two different sports on the same weekend. Wouldn’t be possible without the people behind the scenes who say “yes” and support the dream @ufc & @NFLonFOX."

Olivi, who is married to UFC fighter Joseph Benavidez, was also appreciated by fans who took notice of her immediate itinerary after UFC 266.

JP Shadrick, a senior reporter of the Jacksonville Jaguars, wrote:

"Awesome catching up with @MeganOlivi of @NFLonFOX and @ufc! She has sidelines for #ARIvsJAX! Great insight to ARI build last few years, plus mindset comparison between MMA fighters and NFL players…"

Stephen A. Smith did not acknowledge Megan Olivi in his appreciation post on Twitter; Olivi said she was hurt

Back in March, popular American sports television personality Stephen A. Smith put out a tweet appreciating the UFC coverage team. He commended the likes of Ariel Helwani, Brett Okamoto, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik among others, but did not include Megan Olivi on his list.

Olivi tried to remind Smith of her presence as she replied to his tweet.

Speaking at a media scrum, Megan Olivi said she was hurt by Stephen A. Smith's lack of recognition towards her. She reasoned that she had dedicated herself for nearly a decade to get to where she was and that Smith's comments were hurtful.

Watch her talk about Stephen A. Smith's tweet below:

