UFC News: Robert Whittaker proposes interesting challenge to Darren Till

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Nov 2019, 19:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya.

Robert 'The Reaper' Whittaker won't be taking an extensive period off as he has in the past couple of years. Despite coming off a Middleweight title loss over a month ago, Whittaker seems all but ready to have a quick turnaround and get back in the Octagon.

The Middleweight Division he faces now is very different from the one when he became champion and that means many new interesting challenges. Whittaker, on his podcast Grange TV recently praised Darren Till for his Middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum, labeling the Liverpool star's performance as "beautiful".

While many believe that Jared Cannonier would be the perfect match-up for Whittaker, the Australian has other ideas. Talking to The Daily Telegraph, he said that he wants to fight Darren Till and not just in any other place, but Europe - more specifically: London.

“That’s the fight I’m currently interested in. Plus I’ve never been to Europe before, so what better reason to go?”

Whittaker wants to headline UFC London (expected to take place in March, 2020) against Darren Till and that seems to be one of the most exciting match-ups in the division. On the top of the division, Israel Adesanya probably has to wait for a challenger as the next contender in line, Paulo Costa is out for more than half a year with a shoulder injury.

Yoel Romero is expected to be Adesanya's next opponent but UFC President Dana White said that he wants Romero to face someone else first and then give the winner of that fight a title shot. That would mean that the Kiwi champion will have to wait it out for a while longer.

Until then, Robert Whittaker has a chance to get back to title contention and Darren Till can make a case for getting one step closer if he beats a fighter like Whittaker. It's an exciting match-up and it'll be interesting if Till decides to take up the challenge.