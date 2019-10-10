UFC News: Robert Whittaker reveals when he's expecting to return following KO loss at UFC 243

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 10 Oct 2019, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Robert Whittaker hasn't shut himself out or gone into silence following his KO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243. The Last Stylebender defeated The Reaper to unify the UFC Middleweight Champion in front of a record crowd at Melbourne, Australia.

While Adesanya's next challenger is undoubtedly Paulo Costa, Whittaker is going to have sit out a little bit longer, perhaps due to not being medically cleared either. However, his return plan isn't too far away and The Reaper is looking to get right back in the mix when talking on his podcast Grange TV

"People may not know this, but I've lost before"

The 28-year old former UFC Middleweight Champion spoke on his podcast about when he planned to return and stated that he's not going to take a very long period off. (H/T BJPenn.com)

Obviously I have to give myself the appropriate amount of rest time for my brain, but I want to get back in there, and I want to just get back to work. If my health is all on point, on check, February, March next year. That’s not out of the ordinary. I think that would be good.

He isn't disheartened by the loss whatsoever, further affirming that he isn't going anywhere:

People may not know this, but I’ve lost before. I’ve lost before, and I’ve came back better, and that’s exactly what I intend to do. I’m under no illusion that I was unbeatable; everybody can beat everybody on the given day, and I’m just going to lick my wounds, I’m going to get back on the mats on Monday, and I’m just going to start training again and try to just beat the next guy.”

When talking about his fight against Adesanya, he said he felt great leading up to the fight and even in the Octagon while exchanging. He praised Adesanya's impeccable timing that prevented him from fully closing the distance as he had wanted to. He got caught and ultimately, there's all there is to it.

Adesanya snapped Whittaker's nine-fight win streak and The Reaper will be looking to climb back up the rankings. Jared Cannonier has been suggested as a great prospective match-up for Whittaker since he's likely next in line following Paulo Costa.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!