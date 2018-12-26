UFC News: Robert Whittaker says he isn't a fan of the "backup fighters" concept

Soumik Datta

Robert Whittaker

What's the story?

While promoting The Ultimate Fighter 28, UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker gave his thoughts on the concept of having a backup fighter in the build-up to a particular high-profile fight.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Whittaker initially battled top Middleweight fighter Yoel Romero for the Interim UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 217 on the 8th of July, 2018 at UFC 213, after Michael Bisping initially pulled-out of a scheduled title defense in the first place. Whittaker eventually went on to win the Interim UFC Middleweight Title by unanimous decision and became the first Australian and first New Zealand-born fighter to hold a UFC title.

A rematch with Yoel Romero took place at UFC 225, this time for the undisputed UFC Middleweight Title and on this occasion, Whittaker once again came out victorious and retained his championship belt after a closely fought back-and-forth contest.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview, UFC Champion, Robert Whittaker stated that the idea of backup fighters is a bit silly to him and feels that fighters getting paid just for making the weight isn't something he hopes to vision for the sport. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I think the idea behind backup fighters is a little silly or there should be different incentives and things involved in it. I think it should be more thought out. I can’t envision a guy getting paid to make weight. "

Whittaker, in addition, stated that several fighters are definitely taking advantage of different loopholes and rather need to be a lot more professional about the sport.

"That’s not the sport, that’s not the name of the game. I think fights need to be made and deadlines need to be made. I think athletes themselves need to be more professional about the sport. I think a lot of guys are getting lax, a lot of guys are taking advantage of different loopholes they can exploit.”

What's next?

Robert Whittaker will defend his UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 234 against Kelvin Gastelum in Melbourne, Australia.

