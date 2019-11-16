UFC News: Ronald Souza remains confident ahead of his fight against Jan Blachowicz, says he's going back to his roots

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Nov 2019, 05:40 IST

Jacare Souza

Ahead of his highly awaited Light Heavyweight debut at UFC Sao Paolo this weekend, Ronald Souza weighed in on his upcoming bout against Jan Blachowicz in front of his native crowd.

Souza, who will be moving up from the UFC Middleweight Division, remains confident about his chances against the hard-hitting Polish fighter, as the former feels that things are certainly going to be a lot different in his next bout.

Jacare Souza's jump to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division

In 2019, Jacare Souza has competed in just one single fight so far, when he went head-to-head against Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson on 27th April.

Initially scheduled to face Yoel Romero at the event, Souza fell victim to a dominant performance by Hermansson, as 'The Joker' secured a vital win for himself by beating Souza via unanimous decision and with that, cemented his place in the UFC Middleweight Division.

Since his defeat to Hermansson, Souza has announced his move up to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division and for his first fight at 205, Jacare will face Jan Blachowicz, who is one the back of a huge win over former UFC Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold.

Souza remains composed for his fight against Blachowicz

In a recent UFC promotional video, Jacare Souza stated that he remains happy ahead of his fight against Jan Blachowicz, given that the UFC has allowed the former to compete in Brazil and that too in the main event of a light heavyweight bout. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I’m happy because everything has changed in my life. This fight against Jan is very important for me. The UFC gave me the opportunity to fight in a light heavyweight main event a tough fight in my hometown.”

Additionally, Souza stated that he's going back to his roots, as he has been "training a lot of jiu-jitsu" recently. Souza also stressed on how things could wear a different outlook this time around.

“Sometimes, I use too (much) striking. Sometimes, I win. Sometimes, I lose. But right now, I’m back to my roots. I use a lot of jiu-jitsu. I train a lot of jiu-jitsu. I believe everything is going to be different right now.”

When is Jacare's next fight?

Jacare Souza will be returning to the Octagon this weekend in Sao Paulo against Jan Blachowicz.